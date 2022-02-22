Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $169,000 Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.65. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $112.04 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

