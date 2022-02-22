Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $67,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,674,000 after buying an additional 500,963 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,731,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,282,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,134,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

