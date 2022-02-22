Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 94,076 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $29.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $604.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97.
About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koppers (KOP)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.