Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 94,076 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $29.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $604.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 634,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

