Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 14.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 5,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 84.9% in the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 114,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $2,582,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

