Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.72).

A number of research firms recently commented on KGH. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Knights Group stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 360 ($4.90). The stock had a trading volume of 11,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 396.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 406.12. Knights Group has a twelve month low of GBX 342 ($4.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 472 ($6.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of £302.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.36%.

In other news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.94), for a total transaction of £40,452.72 ($55,015.26).

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

