Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target Raised to €23.00

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from €18.00 ($20.45) to €23.00 ($26.14) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KLPEF. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale cut Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Klépierre from €31.00 ($35.23) to €32.00 ($36.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Shares of Klépierre stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

