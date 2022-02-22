Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,626. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.34.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,284,000 after buying an additional 6,849,953 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,569,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,180,000 after buying an additional 839,337 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 529,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 293,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 188,359 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

