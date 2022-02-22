Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 144,630 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 232,329 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.