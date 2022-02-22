Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to C$26.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.