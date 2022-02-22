Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 1,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,800. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

