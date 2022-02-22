KeyCorp Raises DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $99.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

DD opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

