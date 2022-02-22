KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LTHM. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

LTHM opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06. Livent has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.