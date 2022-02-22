Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 365,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,019,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

