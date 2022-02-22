Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 923.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 82,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,457,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.32. The stock had a trading volume of 50,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,650. The company has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

