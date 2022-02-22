Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,170,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $6,052,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.22. 31,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,262. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,672 shares of company stock valued at $24,168,821. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

