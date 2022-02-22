Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $2.03 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.4% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 246,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,265. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.58.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

