Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $2.50 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.29.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $53.57 on Tuesday, reaching $2,562.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,274. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,428.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,371.51.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

