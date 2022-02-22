Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.72 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,977. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

