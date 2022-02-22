Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 38,850 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.45. 139,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,218. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $71.99 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

