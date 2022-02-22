Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.24% of Kemper worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Kemper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Kemper stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,374. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.68. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,535. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.