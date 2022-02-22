Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

NYSE:K traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $66.07. 2,943,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kellogg by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

