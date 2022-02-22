Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $389.73 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00108542 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 641,600,014 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

