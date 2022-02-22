Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 44.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 406,271 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,645,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03.

UMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

