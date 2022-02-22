Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock worth $39,880,319. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $195.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.79 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.