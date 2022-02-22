Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $342.76 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.23 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.37. The company has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

