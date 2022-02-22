Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.