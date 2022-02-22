Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

