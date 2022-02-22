KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion.KBR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.600 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.
Shares of KBR stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. 103,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,659. KBR has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01.
In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in KBR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KBR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period.
About KBR
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBR (KBR)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.