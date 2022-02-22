KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion.KBR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. 103,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,659. KBR has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in KBR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KBR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

