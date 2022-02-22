Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down to $8.16

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.64. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 38,948 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRUB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($134.64) to GBX 7,300 ($99.28) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($117.39) to GBX 6,527 ($88.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.64) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

