Johnson & Johnson Makes New Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 394,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. Aldeyra Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.3% of Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 735,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 139,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

ALDX opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The company has a market cap of $223.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

