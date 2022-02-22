Johnson & Johnson Invests $43.40 Million in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,449,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,400,000. Protagonist Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.8% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Johnson & Johnson owned about 0.05% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,695,000 after buying an additional 158,955 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTGX opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

