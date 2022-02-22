JMP Securities Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.34% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.23.
Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of -175.38, a PEG ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average is $230.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,285 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,005. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,479,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
