Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €53.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FME. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($96.48) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.83 ($75.94).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €58.84 ($66.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 12-month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is €57.58.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

