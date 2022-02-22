JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $107.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.