Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 58,839 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,047,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58,839 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $374,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAT opened at $316.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.15 and its 200 day moving average is $359.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

