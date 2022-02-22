Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 427,564 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,669,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,564 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $395,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

