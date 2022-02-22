Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 13,921 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,366,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,921 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $651,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $236.62 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.41 and a 200-day moving average of $216.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

