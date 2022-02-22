Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $537.01 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,301,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,095 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of ICU Medical worth $537,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 72.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.55.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.