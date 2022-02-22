Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $425.03 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,857,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 259,918 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $425,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.23 and a 200 day moving average of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

