Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,307,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,600,473 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $596,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

UBER stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

