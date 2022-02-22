IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 856,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $86,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

