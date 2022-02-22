iStar (STAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iStar (NYSE:STAR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:STAR opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in iStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in iStar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in iStar by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iStar by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

