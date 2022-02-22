iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after buying an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $261.40. The stock had a trading volume of 111,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $240.46 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.