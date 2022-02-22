iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. 1,440,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,503,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.