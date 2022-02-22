iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $16,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 931,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 469.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 468,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310,222 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

