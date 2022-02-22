iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after buying an additional 4,043,143 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,729,480 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

