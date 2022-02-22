IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.