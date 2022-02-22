IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

