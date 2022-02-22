Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 190.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.51. 898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,926. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.17 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

