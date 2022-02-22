Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.38 and a 200 day moving average of $392.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.42 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

