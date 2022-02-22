Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 117.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,387 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $685,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 104.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,092,000 after buying an additional 546,867 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78,406 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $1,071,392.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $250,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 586,422 shares of company stock worth $72,967,244 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.60. 39,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,709. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

